Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting of valet in Buckhead

BREAKING | Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting of valet in Buckhead

49 minutes ago
Two days after a valet was fatally shot in Buckhead, police said they have issued warrants against his accused killer.

Harrison Olvey, 25, died early Sunday when he tried to stop a man from breaking into a vehicle near Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center, authorities said.

Officers found Olvey suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road near a parking garage and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities said detectives were looking for an “armed and dangerous” person of interest, who was believed to be driving a newer model Kia with tinted windows.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that warrants were secured for a suspect in the case. Their name was not released.

The incident occurred a day after four others were shot and killed across the city within a 12-hour span. Investigations into the Labor Day weekend shootings are ongoing.

