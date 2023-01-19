BREAKING: Suspect shot by Doraville officer during traffic stop, police say

The incident took place just before midday on DeKalb Technology Parkway, a Doraville city spokeswoman said in a news release. Few details have been released, but the spokeswoman confirmed that the shooting happened during a traffic stop and the officer involved was not injured.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital by DeKalb County emergency medical personnel, the spokeswoman said. No further information was released about their condition.