BREAKING: Suspect shot by Doraville officer during traffic stop, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 40 minutes ago

A Doraville police officer shot a suspect during a traffic stop late Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident took place just before midday on DeKalb Technology Parkway, a Doraville city spokeswoman said in a news release. Few details have been released, but the spokeswoman confirmed that the shooting happened during a traffic stop and the officer involved was not injured.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital by DeKalb County emergency medical personnel, the spokeswoman said. No further information was released about their condition.

Doraville police have asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting. The state agency has not shared any information about the incident.

DeKalb Technology Parkway remains closed for the investigation.

