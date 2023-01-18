BREAKING: Trooper shot near Atlanta training center site

For more than a year now, the site and surrounding areas in southwestern DeKalb County have been an epicenter for controversy and clashes between activists and law enforcement. Six people were arrested last month and charged with domestic terrorism in relation to activities protesting the training center.

While more traditional forms of protest have also taken place, more extreme activists have thrown Molotov cocktails, rocks and other objects at police and contractors on the site. They’ve also destroyed machinery. Anonymous bloggers have claimed responsibility for vandalism across the state and the country, at homes and businesses they deem to be sympathetic to or directly involved in construction of the $90-million facility.

The “forest defenders” see the training center — which they’ve derisively dubbed “cop city” — as Atlanta doubling down on the militarization of police and controversial tactics even in the wake of 2020′s social justice protests. They also say the destruction of the forest will exacerbate climate change and lead to more pollution in an area that’s already been historically neglected.

As recently as Tuesday night, Assistant Atlanta Police Chief Carven Tyus said things had “been quiet out there” since December’s arrests, which marked a dramatic escalation in law enforcement’s approach to the activists.

Police have conducted “almost daily walkthroughs and drone surveillance” at the site, Tyus said. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens vowed recently that full-time security would be provided as work begins to build the facility.

The property — the forested former site of a prison farm — is owned by the city of Atlanta but rests in DeKalb County. The county has yet to approve the necessary land disturbance permits for construction to begin.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said Wednesday morning he was praying for the wounded trooper’s speedy recovery and that the county would “continue to cooperate with and provide support to the multijurisdictional law enforcement task force charged with maintaining peace and security.”

In a tweet, Gov. Brian Kemp — who has not been shy about labeling the activists as terrorists — said his prayers were also with the injured trooper and “public public safety officers across all law enforcement agencies today.”

“As our thoughts remain with him and his family, our resolve also remains steadfast and strong to see criminals brought to justice,” he wrote.

