BREAKING: Man shot by officer near Town Brookhaven shopping center, police say

Updated 1 hour ago
An armed man was shot by a police officer near the Town Brookhaven shopping center Monday evening, leading to a heavy police presence in the area, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about an armed man on Peachtree Road near Town Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m., Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nino said. Though Nino provided few details about the circumstances around the incident, the situation resulted in an officer shooting the suspect.

No officers were injured during the incident and the injured man was taken to the hospital, Nino said. He did not say if the man fired any shots or if charges were expected.

Police announced that the Town Boulevard entrance to the shopping center was closed as the incident is being investigated and asked the public to avoid the area.

The GBI has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, Nino said.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

