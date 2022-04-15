ajc logo
BREAKING: Road blocked by police investigation at SW Atlanta apartments

A sedan crashed into a fence outside the Donnelly Courts apartments, where the Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit has convened on Friday morning.

Credit: Arvin Temkar / Arvin.Temkar@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Homicide detectives are on the scene of an investigation Friday morning at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Donnelly Avenue is blocked by crime scene tape outside the entrance to the Donnelly Courts apartments, where a silver sedan crashed into a fence. While investigators appear to be focusing their efforts on the sedan, no details about the incident have been released.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

