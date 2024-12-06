Rome worker killed after ditch caved in while replacing water main, police say

The city of Rome is mourning the loss of a longtime veteran of the water department after a trench collapsed and crushed him Thursday night.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our dear colleague, James Rayburn,” the city said, in a statement.

Rayburn, 55, was killed and his colleague, Michael Walters, was injured as they replaced a water main along Coosawattee Avenue near the Westwood neighborhood, according to Rome police. Rayburn had worked for the water department for 23 years.