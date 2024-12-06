Rome worker killed after ditch caved in while replacing water main, police say

The city of Rome is mourning the loss of a longtime veteran of the water department after a trench collapsed and crushed him Thursday night.
“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our dear colleague, James Rayburn,” the city said, in a statement.
Rayburn, 55, was killed and his colleague, Michael Walters, was injured as they replaced a water main along Coosawattee Avenue near the Westwood neighborhood, according to Rome police. Rayburn had worked for the water department for 23 years.
Both men were supervising the project when the ditch they were working in caved in on top of them.
When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they found Rayburn unresponsive under dirt and concrete with an obvious head injury. He was freed by firefighters and taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center but did not survive.
Walters was able to free himself and was also taken to the hospital for a leg injury that wasn’t life-threatening, officials said.
The men were in the ditch “to install something,” a police report stated.
“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask that our community respect the privacy of Rayburn’s family and friends, as well as Michael Walters and his coworkers, as we grieve the loss of such a cherished individual,” the city said. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them as we all mourn together.”
