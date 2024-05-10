Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Man fatally shot inside MARTA train in downtown Atlanta

A man was shot to death Thursday inside a train at the GWCC/CNN Center station in downtown Atlanta, police said.
By
15 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon inside a MARTA train, police said.

Police officers received a call about the shooting around 5:45 p.m. The victim was located shot inside an eastbound train at the Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center station in downtown Atlanta near State Farm Arena, police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles confirmed.

Police rendered aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead. He were not publicly identified.

Littles said officers are searching for the suspect. No other details on the alleged shooter or the incident were provided.

Trains between the Five Points and Vine City MARTA stations, which run through the CNN Center station, are currently sharing one track.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

