Fight leads to shooting on MARTA train Thanksgiving day; 1 injured

Littles said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim, identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Taylor, and 43-year-old Larry Sims. Both face charges.

Sims was booked into the Fulton County jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Taylor will be booked on a charge of aggravated assault once released from the hospital.

Both men were permanently banned from the transit authority’s properties, police said.