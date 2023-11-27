Fight leads to shooting on MARTA train Thanksgiving day; 1 injured

A shooting aboard a MARTA train on Thanksgiving day left one man injured, according to officials.
MARTA police got a call about a person shot on a northbound train at the West End station around 5 p.m., department spokesperson Sgt. Denya Littles said. One man had been shot and was taken to a hospital.
While authorities did not say if other people were aboard the train at the time, no others were injured.
Littles said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim, identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Taylor, and 43-year-old Larry Sims. Both face charges.
Sims was booked into the Fulton County jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Taylor will be booked on a charge of aggravated assault once released from the hospital.
Both men were permanently banned from the transit authority’s properties, police said.
