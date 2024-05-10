BREAKING | Inmate located 6 days after escaping from Newton deputies

An inmate who escaped from deputies while in custody at a hospital has been located, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Kendrick Darnell Hurst, 34, ran from deputies Saturday at Piedmont Newton Hospital. He fled before he could be transported back to the jail, investigators said.

Hurst had been spotted in the days since his escape. No details were released on where he was arrested.

“There is still an ongoing investigation into this matter to determine who aided him in the escape,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Friday.

Hurst was arrested April 28 and charged with fleeing police, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and countless traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say how long Hurst had been in the hospital or why he was being treated. An investigation was underway to determine how Hurst was able to escape, Sheriff Ezell Brown said after the escape.

“Rest assured, there is an ongoing internal investigation to determine if there were any failures in following protocol,” the sheriff said. “As always, should any wrongdoing be discovered, appropriate action will be taken.”

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Hurst was released from prison in October 2022 after serving nearly 14 years for a kidnapping conviction in Newton.

