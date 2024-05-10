Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Inmate located 6 days after escaping from Newton deputies

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating how an inmate escaped custody. The inmate was found six days later.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating how an inmate escaped custody. The inmate was found six days later.
By
47 minutes ago

An inmate who escaped from deputies while in custody at a hospital has been located, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Kendrick Darnell Hurst, 34, ran from deputies Saturday at Piedmont Newton Hospital. He fled before he could be transported back to the jail, investigators said.

Hurst had been spotted in the days since his escape. No details were released on where he was arrested.

Explore$3,500 reward offered for inmate who escaped from Newton hospital

“There is still an ongoing investigation into this matter to determine who aided him in the escape,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Friday.

Hurst was arrested April 28 and charged with fleeing police, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and countless traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said.

Kendrick Hurst has been apprehended. The manhunt is over. A more formal press release will be given at a later date....

Posted by Newton County, GA Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 10, 2024

The sheriff’s office did not say how long Hurst had been in the hospital or why he was being treated. An investigation was underway to determine how Hurst was able to escape, Sheriff Ezell Brown said after the escape.

“Rest assured, there is an ongoing internal investigation to determine if there were any failures in following protocol,” the sheriff said. “As always, should any wrongdoing be discovered, appropriate action will be taken.”

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Hurst was released from prison in October 2022 after serving nearly 14 years for a kidnapping conviction in Newton.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Defibrillator, Narcan used in attempts to revive Dunwoody High student
1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

23 years later, arrest made in UGA law student’s death
9m ago

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Michael Penix Jr. hits the field for Falcons' rookie minicamp
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photo

23 years later, arrest made in UGA law student’s death
9m ago
Defibrillator, Narcan used in attempts to revive Dunwoody High student
1h ago
UPDATE
Officials ID man killed inside MARTA train in downtown Atlanta
1h ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Proposals on table, but no deal imminent to return Braves games to Comcast