BREAKING: Gwinnett DA employee injured in officer-involved shooting

Officials are investigating a shooting that injured a Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office member Friday afternoon, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but Gwinnett police said an officer-involved shooting occurred in the area of Old Fountain and Jim Moore roads. The Gwinnett district attorney’s office employee, who was not publicly identified, was shot during the incident and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not provided.

Police did not say what led to the incident or if anyone was taken into custody. There is a heavy police presence due to the investigation and residents are advised to avoid the area.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

