BREAKING | GBI investigating shooting that shut down busy road in Forest Park

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

25 minutes ago
The GBI has been asked to investigate a shooting involving a Forest Park police officer that shut down a busy Clayton County road Monday afternoon, officials said.

Heavy police activity was reported in the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road just before 12:45 p.m., Forest Park police said.

According to police, officers were responding to a crash with injuries around 12:20 p.m. when they were flagged down by someone who reported an armed man in the area. He was suspected of carjacking someone before crashing the stolen vehicle and beginning to walk down the road, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The officers confronted the man, according to the news station. The situation escalated until the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire and the suspect was shot, Channel 2 reported.

The GBI confirmed that a shooting took place, but no additional details were shared.

Jonesboro Road is not expected to reopen until 5 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

