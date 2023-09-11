BREAKING | GBI investigating shooting that shut down busy road in Forest Park

The GBI has been asked to investigate a shooting involving a Forest Park police officer that shut down a busy Clayton County road Monday afternoon, officials said.

Heavy police activity was reported in the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road just before 12:45 p.m., Forest Park police said.

According to police, officers were responding to a crash with injuries around 12:20 p.m. when they were flagged down by someone who reported an armed man in the area. He was suspected of carjacking someone before crashing the stolen vehicle and beginning to walk down the road, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Today, at approximately 12:20 p.m., officers with Forest Park PD were called to respond to an accident with injuries. While en route, officers were flagged down regarding a person being armed near the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road. pic.twitter.com/GGuxVPn08v — Forest Park, GA (@ForestPark30297) September 11, 2023

The officers confronted the man, according to the news station. The situation escalated until the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire and the suspect was shot, Channel 2 reported.

The GBI confirmed that a shooting took place, but no additional details were shared.

Jonesboro Road is not expected to reopen until 5 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

