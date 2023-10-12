BreakingNews
BREAKING | Fulton courthouse evacuated, streets shut down due to fire

UPDATE | Fulton courthouse, streets reopen after fire forced evacuation

Credit: Jozsef Papp

Credit: Jozsef Papp

A fire at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday morning caused at least a partial evacuation of the building as firefighters responded and shut down streets in the area.

Several firetrucks blocked Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pryor Street, which both border the courthouse building, just after 10:30 a.m. Dozens of evacuees could be seen waiting by the courthouse entrance on Pryor Street, while others stood back on the sidewalk, looking up at the building.

About an hour later, firefighters began allowing some building occupants back inside, and MLK Jr. Drive was reopened.

An Atlanta fire spokeswoman said crews investigated a large amount of smoke coming from an elevator shaft and confirmed that the building had been evacuated as a precaution. Officials have not said what caused the fire or reported any injuries.

The Fulton government shared an alert that all entrances to the complex were closed as firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the building. Firefighters at the scene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there was a blaze in the building but did not share any other details.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

