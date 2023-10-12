UPDATE | Fulton courthouse, streets reopen after fire forced evacuation

Several firetrucks blocked Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pryor Street, which both border the courthouse building, just after 10:30 a.m. Dozens of evacuees could be seen waiting by the courthouse entrance on Pryor Street, while others stood back on the sidewalk, looking up at the building.

About an hour later, firefighters began allowing some building occupants back inside, and MLK Jr. Drive was reopened.

An Atlanta fire spokeswoman said crews investigated a large amount of smoke coming from an elevator shaft and confirmed that the building had been evacuated as a precaution. Officials have not said what caused the fire or reported any injuries.

‼️⚠️ Entrances to the Fulton County Government Center are closed at this time. Atlanta Fire Department is responding to an incident involving smoke in the facility. Please stand by. ⚠️‼️ — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) October 12, 2023

The Fulton government shared an alert that all entrances to the complex were closed as firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the building. Firefighters at the scene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there was a blaze in the building but did not share any other details.

