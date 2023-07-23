BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Sunday morning for a missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be abducted.

Ta’Yonni Johnson is said to be in “extreme danger,” according to the alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia. She was allegedly abducted in Warner Robins by 22-year-old Calvin Williams Johnson, who is believed to be armed, officials said.

The child was last seen on Watson Boulevard, one of the most frequently traveled roads in the city. They left the area and were said to be driving east in a 2003 silver Jeep with a Georgia license plate number CSX5096.

Calvin Williams Johnson is 5 foot 7 and weighs about 140 pounds, officials said. They both have black hair and brown eyes.

No further details were provided, including the relationship between the child and Johnson.

The GBI said it assisted Warner Robins police with activating the alert, which was issued at around 10 a.m.

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 229-886-0317.

