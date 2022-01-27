Atlanta police make 2nd arrest in death of 6-month-old

After Little’s arrest, Bryant said investigators felt confident they had located the shooter. But the investigation is not over, he said.

“It is such a tragedy when we lose any citizen of this city,” the chief said. “But when it’s a child, it pulls even more at the heartstrings, not just of the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department, but throughout the community.”

Kerri Gray told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she had just parked at the food mart when she saw her baby slumped over. She believes the bullet went through the trunk of her car and struck Grayson, who never cried.

“I pulled him out of the car seat and I grabbed him, and when I did that, that’s when I felt the pieces — the loose pieces in the back of his head,” Gray said during an emotional interview.

She knew her son was gone.

“That was the baby that I dreamt of having my whole life,” Gray said. “And the fact that somebody could so selfishly take him away.”

The baby’s death was the 12th homicide investigation of the year for Atlanta police. It was the second deadly shooting of the year involving babies.

On Thursday afternoon, Gray was at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home to finalize arrangements for Grayson. A public visitation will be held Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home, located at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family with costs.

— Staff writer Caroline Silva contributed to this article.