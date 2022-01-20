Atlanta mother loses second teenage son to gun violence in less than 5 years

On Saturday, Atlanta police investigated three deadly shootings, including the one that killed Kelvice.

Kelvice was at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Windsor Street when he and a man were shot about 3:30 p.m., according to police. The man, whose name was not released, survived his injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was the result of a gun transaction gone wrong involving acquaintances,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

Oliver doesn’t believe her son, a South Atlanta High School freshman, was involved in the gun sale. She can’t understand who would shoot Kelvice in the back of the head and other times in the chest.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. In her older son’s case, Garrison Carreker, who was also 18 at the time, was arrested and charged with murder. Carreker was later convicted and is serving a 30-year prison sentence, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Once again, Oliver says she needs help with the costs of a funeral. She has turned to GoFundMe and hopes to be able to make a payment this week to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, the same business that handled her older son’s arrangements.

“It's really been devastating. It's hard to lose two kids this way. They were sweet boys." - Belinda Oliver, whose two sons were fatally shot less than five years apart

“I’m still paying off Markeith’s gravesite,” she said. “I’m a single parent working a part-time job.”

Anyone with information on the shooting that killed Kelvice is asked to contact Atlanta police or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).