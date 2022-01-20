Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta mother loses second teenage son to gun violence in less than 5 years

Markeith Oliver (left), 18, was shot to death in July 2017. His 15-year-old brother, Kelvice Roberson, was shot and killed Saturday.
caption arrowCaption
Markeith Oliver (left), 18, was shot to death in July 2017. His 15-year-old brother, Kelvice Roberson, was shot and killed Saturday.

Credit: Family photos

Credit: Family photos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 47 minutes ago

In July 2017, Belinda Oliver’s 18-year-old son was shot and killed while selling water bottles outside a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Markeith Oliver had gotten into an argument with people he knew, his mother said. Shots were fired, killing Markeith.

On Saturday, the same mother got a second harrowing phone call. Her 15-year-old son had been shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. By the time Oliver arrived, her youngest son, Kelvice Roberson Jr., had taken his last breath.

“It’s really been devastating,” Belinda Oliver told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s hard to lose two kids this way. They were sweet boys.”

In 2021, more than 25 kids and teenagers were killed by gun violence in metro Atlanta and several others were injured. That violence is already continuing three weeks into the new year. Oliver said hate-filled people are turning to guns to resolve conflicts.

Explore15-year-old boy among 3 dead in separate Atlanta shootings

On Saturday, Atlanta police investigated three deadly shootings, including the one that killed Kelvice.

Kelvice was at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Windsor Street when he and a man were shot about 3:30 p.m., according to police. The man, whose name was not released, survived his injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was the result of a gun transaction gone wrong involving acquaintances,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

Oliver doesn’t believe her son, a South Atlanta High School freshman, was involved in the gun sale. She can’t understand who would shoot Kelvice in the back of the head and other times in the chest.

caption arrowCaption
Family and friends of 18-year-old Markeith Oliver await information as they gather on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in July 2017.

Credit: J.D. Capelouto

Family and friends of 18-year-old Markeith Oliver await information as they gather on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in July 2017.
caption arrowCaption
Family and friends of 18-year-old Markeith Oliver await information as they gather on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in July 2017.

Credit: J.D. Capelouto

Credit: J.D. Capelouto

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. In her older son’s case, Garrison Carreker, who was also 18 at the time, was arrested and charged with murder. Carreker was later convicted and is serving a 30-year prison sentence, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Once again, Oliver says she needs help with the costs of a funeral. She has turned to GoFundMe and hopes to be able to make a payment this week to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, the same business that handled her older son’s arrangements.

“It's really been devastating. It's hard to lose two kids this way. They were sweet boys."

- Belinda Oliver, whose two sons were fatally shot less than five years apart

“I’m still paying off Markeith’s gravesite,” she said. “I’m a single parent working a part-time job.”

Anyone with information on the shooting that killed Kelvice is asked to contact Atlanta police or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens covers breaking news for the Enterprise team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Woman carjacked in Lithonia High School parking lot
3h ago
Child, 5, grazed by stray bullet while sitting in backseat of car
6h ago
Escaped fugitive from Massachusetts found in rural Georgia
21h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top