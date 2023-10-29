Boy, 15, killed in shooting at Spalding apartment complex, cops say

Griffin police were called to the Ava Park Apartments at West College Street Extension about a person shot. The complex is situated near Meriwether Street and about a mile southwest of the city’s downtown area.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds outside of an apartment. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but he died at the scene, police said. His name is not being released at this time, authorities said.

No further details were released about what led up to the shooting, which remains under investigation. He was at least the fifth teenager shot in metro Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Griffin police at 770.229.6452.

