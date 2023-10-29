Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say

“Two students were shot, we are working with APD,” university spokeswoman Andrea Jones said.

Channel 2 Action News reported the incident happened at a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue, where another student was shot in December, while university officials said it happened nearby at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street. The victims were taken to a hospital and at least one is in critical condition, according to the news station. Their identities were not released.

After last year’s fatal shooting at the gas station, the university issued a campus-wide alert warning students to stay clear of the area. Joshua Igbinijesu, 24, died at the hospital and police determined it was “targeted incident,” officials said.

“It is with regret that I deliver the news that, tragically, a Georgia State student was fatally wounded in the incident,” university President M. Brian Blake wrote in a statement sent to students at the time. “As a leader, I am heartbroken to lose a member of our community and I hope you will keep the surviving family in your thoughts.”

The shooting on Sunday remains under investigation. A motive is unclear, and no details were released about what led up to the gunfire.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.