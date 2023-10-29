Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
3 minutes ago
X

Four people are injured, including two Georgia State University students, following a shooting near campus in downtown Atlanta early Sunday, officials said.

“Two students were shot, we are working with APD,” university spokeswoman Andrea Jones said.

Channel 2 Action News reported the incident happened at a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue, where another student was shot in December, while university officials said it happened nearby at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street. The victims were taken to a hospital and at least one is in critical condition, according to the news station. Their identities were not released.

After last year’s fatal shooting at the gas station, the university issued a campus-wide alert warning students to stay clear of the area. Joshua Igbinijesu, 24, died at the hospital and police determined it was “targeted incident,” officials said.

“It is with regret that I deliver the news that, tragically, a Georgia State student was fatally wounded in the incident,” university President M. Brian Blake wrote in a statement sent to students at the time. “As a leader, I am heartbroken to lose a member of our community and I hope you will keep the surviving family in your thoughts.”

The shooting on Sunday remains under investigation. A motive is unclear, and no details were released about what led up to the gunfire.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Gridlock Guy: Woodstock wrecker driver’s death tragic and avoidable3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS
ONE Musicfest: Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, KRS-One and more wow crowds
12m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
16m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
16m ago

Credit: TNS

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tub at home, sources say
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew
1h ago
Suspect in double killing on 17th Street bridge in Midtown takes plea deal
Man who fled to Puerto Rico after DeKalb killing gets life in prison
Featured

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
15h ago
What is tightrope surgery, the procedure to repair Brock Bowers’ ankle?
Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top