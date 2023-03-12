Bond hearing set for South Ga. mother accused in toddler son’s beating death

Simon told investigators she visited a friend to pick up an oral topical pain reliever the morning of Oct. 5, according to the indictment. But the location of that meeting changed from a gas station to the mobile home park where she allegedly discarded her son’s body, and at one point, she claimed it was another person who made the trip.

She eventually admitted that she was the one who traveled to the mobile home park and that she never picked up the oral gel or had contact with the friend she claimed to meet, the indictment states. But she told investigators she could not remember what she did at the park.

According to the Savannah Morning News, the toddler and his older sibling were in the custody of their grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who attempted to evict Simon and her boyfriend from her home in early September.

Authorities have said they don’t anticipate any other arrests in the case.