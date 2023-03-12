X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bond hearing set for South Ga. mother accused in toddler son’s beating death

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

A bond hearing has been set for the Savannah-area mother charged in the beating death of her 20-month-old son whose remains were discovered in a landfill late last year.

Leilani Simon, 22, reported her son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. The case made national headlines as state and federal authorities searched extensively for the toddler, and within a week, officials confirmed their belief that the boy was already dead and that his mother was the primary suspect. They eventually zeroed in on a landfill, where they sifted through 1.2 million pounds of trash to find his remains on Nov. 18, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Leilani Simon was arrested three days later and has been behind bars ever since. She faces several charges, including murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and 14 counts of making false statements.

Her attorneys have filed a motion seeking bond for their client. She was initially denied bail, as only a Superior Court judge can set bond in her more serious charges, such as murder. Now that she has been indicted and the case is in Superior Court, a hearing will be held March 23, online court records show.

ExploreFBI: Remains found in Savannah-area landfill belong to 20-month-old boy

According to her indictment, Simon beat her son to death with an unknown object and then discarded his body in the dumpster of a mobile home park in early October. She also is accused of lying to investigators, first implying that the toddler had been abducted by an unknown intruder and then lying about her movements leading up to her reporting him missing, the indictment states.

Simon told investigators she visited a friend to pick up an oral topical pain reliever the morning of Oct. 5, according to the indictment. But the location of that meeting changed from a gas station to the mobile home park where she allegedly discarded her son’s body, and at one point, she claimed it was another person who made the trip.

ExploreSouth Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death

She eventually admitted that she was the one who traveled to the mobile home park and that she never picked up the oral gel or had contact with the friend she claimed to meet, the indictment states. But she told investigators she could not remember what she did at the park.

According to the Savannah Morning News, the toddler and his older sibling were in the custody of their grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who attempted to evict Simon and her boyfriend from her home in early September.

Authorities have said they don’t anticipate any other arrests in the case.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time3h ago

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens
47m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens
47m ago

Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets
8h ago
The Latest

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
6h ago
1 of 3 shooting victims airlifted after Newton County incident
6h ago
Opponents of Atlanta police training center say cops arrested 1, detained others
22h ago
Featured

Credit: APPLE TV+/HULU/AP

TV best bets with ‘Ted Lasso,’ Keira Knightley, ‘Extrapolations,’ Bob Odenkirk, Jussie...
23h ago
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top