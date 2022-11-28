FBI: Remains found in Savannah-area landfill belong to 20-month-old boy

For several weeks, investigators had searched the landfill, combing through 1.2 million pounds of trash. Chatham police Chief Jeff Hadley said last week investigators believed the remains found there could belong to Quinton.

Tests conducted at the FBI lab in Virginia provided preliminary confirmation that the remains were that of a human, then additional DNA testing confirmed they belonged to the little boy.

Within a week of the boy’s disappearance, investigators said they believed he was dead and that his mother was the primary suspect. She has also been charged with concealing the death of another and making false statements, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of false report of a crime, Chatham jail records show.

Investigators said no other arrests are anticipated in the case.