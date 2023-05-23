Bond hearing delayed for Griffin couple accused of starving 10-year-old son

Neighbors have expressed feelings of guilt over not noticing the alleged abuse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The children were homeschooled, making it difficult for outsiders to pick up on signs of concern, and DFCS has not confirmed if a case involving the family had ever been opened.

Even the owners of a spa franchise that the Schindleys operated said they were shocked to learn of the allegations.

In a video statement posted to Facebook, the owners of True Rest Float Spa, a chain that offers sensory deprivation therapy, said they’ve severed all ties with the Schindleys and suspended operations at the two spas run by the couple in Peachtree City and McDonough until May 30.

“This comes as a shocking reminder to us that things aren’t always what they seem,” the owners said.

It isn’t the first case of child starvation to play out in metro Atlanta. In 2020, a 5-year-old Hall County girl died of malnourishment and dehydration due to medical neglect. She weighed just under 8 pounds at the time of her death, and her parents — Porscha and Jerrail Mickens — were charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of child cruelty.

Their daughter was born with a chromosomal deficiency that made it difficult for her to eat and drink, the couple’s attorney said in their defense. But Hall District Attorney Lee Darragh previously told the AJC it was one of the most egregious cases of child neglect he’d ever seen.

Jerrail Mickens died in a motorcycle crash while the case was still open, but Porscha Mickens pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2022. She was sentenced to 20 years on probation.