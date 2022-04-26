No prison time for woman whose 5-year-old daughter weighed 7 pounds when she died

Defense attorney Corinne Mull said the child was born with a chromosomal deficiency that made it difficult for her to eat and drink and prevented her from gaining weight. Mull said Kylie suffered from 1p36 deletion syndrome, a rare disorder that typically causes severe intellectual disability, weak muscle tone and trouble swallowing.

“Although (Kylie) had significant medical problems, it was shown in the autopsy that she died simply of malnutrition and it wasn’t directly related to the syndrome that she had, as the defense sought to claim,” Darragh said.

In court, Hall County Assistant DA Anna Fowler showed pictures to Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller of Kylie “looking like a mummy,” emaciated and dehydrated, the Gainesville Times reported.

But after hearing several hours of evidence, Fuller said he believed no prison time was warranted.

“When giving all of the evidence consideration, the court does not find that these facts warrant or demand that you be placed in prison,” Fuller said to Mickens, according to the Times.

“It should go without saying that the court’s sentence does not lessen the value of Kylie’s life,” Fuller also said regarding the sentencing. “Generally speaking, imprisonment is less of a sentence utilized and imposed when criminal negligence is at issue.”