Atlanta police say ‘thanks’ after Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and the Hawks pack downtown

Hundreds of thousands of sports and music fans hit downtown Atlanta for a long weekend thanks to Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and the Atlanta Hawks.
Swift alone was expected to lure at least 180,000 fans for her three-night engagement at Mercedes Benz Stadium but despite the crowds, the city’s police department reported no major crimes in the area. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum thanked all of the visitors in a social media post.
“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” the post read.
Atlanta is no stranger to hosting major events, including the Super Bowl, the sci-fi fest DragonCon and other festivals. Being able to keep the city safe while crowds fill the streets is a major accomplishment, the police department said.
“This past weekend, several large events were hosted in our great city and our streets were filled with fans and visitors,” Atlanta police posted on social media. “The APD is happy to share that there were no major crimes reported in the Downtown/Zone 5 area. Chief Schierbaum and the City of Atlanta Police Department are grateful for a peaceful weekend!”
This weekend, crowds are again expected at the Shaky Knees Music Festival, planned Friday through Sunday at Central Park. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be held for the 54th year on July 4.
