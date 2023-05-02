Exclusive
SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
X

Atlanta police say ‘thanks’ after Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and the Hawks pack downtown

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Hundreds of thousands of sports and music fans hit downtown Atlanta for a long weekend thanks to Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and the Atlanta Hawks.

Swift alone was expected to lure at least 180,000 fans for her three-night engagement at Mercedes Benz Stadium but despite the crowds, the city’s police department reported no major crimes in the area. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum thanked all of the visitors in a social media post.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” the post read.

Atlanta is no stranger to hosting major events, including the Super Bowl, the sci-fi fest DragonCon and other festivals. Being able to keep the city safe while crowds fill the streets is a major accomplishment, the police department said.

Credit: Atlanta police

Credit: Atlanta police

“This past weekend, several large events were hosted in our great city and our streets were filled with fans and visitors,” Atlanta police posted on social media. “The APD is happy to share that there were no major crimes reported in the Downtown/Zone 5 area. Chief Schierbaum and the City of Atlanta Police Department are grateful for a peaceful weekend!”

This weekend, crowds are again expected at the Shaky Knees Music Festival, planned Friday through Sunday at Central Park. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be held for the 54th year on July 4.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

BREAKING: Kemp signs bill to begin taxing digital downloads
15m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial could drop from 13 to 11 defendants soon. Here’s why.
36m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils plans to invest $200 million into affordable housing
37m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils plans to invest $200 million into affordable housing
37m ago

Credit: The Paideia School

UPDATE: No discipline for students accused of racial slurs
40m ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial could drop from 13 to 11 defendants soon. Here’s why.
36m ago
Police return to SW Atlanta motel for 2nd shooting in 3 days; teen injured
1h ago
‘This is nothing new’: Shooting in DeKalb neighborhood leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
2h ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top