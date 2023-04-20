Hawks look forward to Celtics series shifting to games at State Farm Arena

Plus, the Hawks struggled against the Celtics’ backdoor cuts and driving layups to the basket, particularly when they could find Robert Williams, who scored 20 points between the two games.

“You can’t abandon who you are,” Snyder said. “But within that construct, I think our guys have an opportunity to know, to recognize what’s next. Because those are different levers or different things. If someone’s blitzing, switching one through five, all the adjustments that people make, that’s one that you have to recognize. And obviously, we’re aware of it.”

With the Hawks back at State Farm Arena on Friday and Sunday, they look to take advantage of playing in front of a home crowd. Following Tuesday’s game in Boston, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray spoke of how excited he was to play postseason basketball in front of his home fans.

He reiterated the sentiment after Thursday’s practice.

“I mean, it should help a lot,” he said. “We was able to get home, see our families, you know, that’s No. 1, you know, have some motivation to have a chip on your shoulder. You know, we down 2-0. It ain’t the end of the world. It’s not a game, it’s a series. So we get to go out and play, in front of our fans. You know, that should be a push for us. That should be motivation that chip on our shoulder.”

Snyder agreed.

“It’s helpful, you know. It’s really something you always want to win on the road,” he said. “But I think, particularly with our fan base, our fans, for the short time that I’ve been here, they’ve just been terrific and behind us in every way, when we’ve played well. When we haven’t, they picked us up. Hopefully, we’ll give them something to (cheer for). We might not play well the whole game, but we’ll play well I think a lot more than I think we have thus far.”