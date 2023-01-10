Atlanta and former mayor, police chief sued in 2020 shooting that killed 8-year-old

Protesters upset by Brooks’ death had been camped out at the restaurant for weeks. Police said a group manning a makeshift barricade opened fire on the SUV after it tried to drive around the boundary. Secoriea was struck and died from her injuries.

“During the height of public unrest, Mayor Bottoms, Interim Chief Bryant, Councilmember Sheperd and the city neglected their duty to protect the safety of the public and allowed lawlessness, vigilantism, and violence to erode and disrupt the area surrounding the Wendy’s at 125 University Avenue,” the lawsuit states.

The suit states that Ivery sustained both physical and emotional injuries in the shooting. He is requesting a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Julian Conley, then 19, was arrested and charged with murder less than two weeks after Secoriea was shot to death. An AR-15 style rifle fired at the Jeep, striking the side and back of the vehicle, according to a GBI arrest warrant. Secoriea was struck in the head by a projectile, the warrant states. Conley remained Tuesday in the Fulton County jail.

In August 2021, Jerrion McKinney, then 23, was arrested and charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, pointing a gun or pistol at another, and 12 gang-related offenses. The GBI said McKinney chased the Jeep down the road as it raced to a local hospital where Secoriea would later be pronounced dead. McKinney’s case was also pending Tuesday and he remained in the Fulton jail.

Last summer, Secoriea’s family filed a civil suit in Fulton County state court. That lawsuit is still pending, court records showed.