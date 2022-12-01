Secoriea Turner case: Defendant’s criminal history can be introduced, court rules

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton County Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe ruled evidence of the alleged robbery could be introduced at trial, but denied the state’s request to bring up the first two incidents. The Court of Appeals decision reverses that pre-trial ruling, allowing prosecutors to introduce all three incidents as evidence of McKinney’s alleged gang ties.

In a statement, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis praised the appeals court’s decision.

“Fighting gang violence is a top priority for me, especially in a tragic case of the murder of an innocent child,” Willis said through her spokesman. “We appealed in this matter to fight for the principle that the jury should hear the evidence of the defendant’s history of gang violence. We are pleased that the Court of Appeals has issued a significant decision upholding that principle in this case and for other cases statewide.”

Prosecutors have accused Conley of firing the shots that killed Turner, but said McKinney was also among the group of armed people who occupied the site of the Wendy’s in the weeks that followed Brooks’ high-profile police killing. In court filings, the state contends McKinney attempted to pursue the family’s vehicle through traffic that night as they rushed Turner to the hospital.

Prosecutors say McKinney is a member of the Knot Boyz Gang, an alleged hybrid street gang from the St. Louis area. The group includes individuals from various Bloods gangs and is led by McKinney’s older brother, the state alleges.

A trial date has not been set, the DA’s office said Thursday.