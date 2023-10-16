AMBER ALERT | 2 girls taken from Burger King are in extreme danger, GBI says

11-year-old and 4-year-old were last seen at Columbus restaurant with a woman

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Crime & Public Safety
By
4 minutes ago
X

Two girls, ages 11 and 4, are believed to be in extreme danger after they were taken from a Burger King in Columbus on Sunday morning.

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, was issued Sunday for Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper after they were last seen just before noon at the fast-food restaurant in the 7300 block of Veterans Parkway with a woman named Mikaela Harrell. Kylie was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white Crocs, while Kylann was wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and pants.

The GBI has not said whether Harrell and the children are related.

The alert went out just before 6 p.m. urging Georgia residents to look out for a 2011 blue-gray Honda CRV SUV with Georgia tag number TGS7835. Authorities now believe the children are traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus with Georgia tag number SBZ8631.

The Honda is believed to be of interest in the case, state officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After a year, questions remain on Atlanta Medical Center’s closure 2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

HAPPENING TODAY
Early voting begins for local races in Georgia
2h ago

Morrow Police say no evidence Clayton commissioner was drugged
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Court ruling leaves Atlanta minority small-business owners in limbo
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Court ruling leaves Atlanta minority small-business owners in limbo
2h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s pause before cheering Georgia’s high school graduation rate
2h ago
The Latest

Police: 17-year-old girl shot to death in southwest Atlanta
18m ago
1 man dead in Gwinnett County shooting
23m ago
Cops: Wrong-way driver dead, 7 injured in fiery crash that blocked I-75 for hours
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
2h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top