AMBER ALERT | 2 girls taken from Burger King are in extreme danger, GBI says

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, was issued Sunday for Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper after they were last seen just before noon at the fast-food restaurant in the 7300 block of Veterans Parkway with a woman named Mikaela Harrell. Kylie was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white Crocs, while Kylann was wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and pants.

The GBI has not said whether Harrell and the children are related.

The alert went out just before 6 p.m. urging Georgia residents to look out for a 2011 blue-gray Honda CRV SUV with Georgia tag number TGS7835. Authorities now believe the children are traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus with Georgia tag number SBZ8631.

The Honda is believed to be of interest in the case, state officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994.

