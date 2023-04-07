A year after triple homicide, metro Atlanta family focuses on faith, future

After Luke and his grandparents were killed, funds were raised to honor all three, Wright-Whitlock said. In honor of Tommy Hawk, funds were donated to Coweta first responders. Money was donated to the Ronald McDonald House in honor of Evelyn Hawk.

In Luke’s memory, the family decided to create a scholarship at ABAC, where his older sister also attended. So far, the family is halfway to the goal of funding a full scholarship.

Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

“The family wants the community to know the funds are going to work, and they’re going to work this fall,” Wright-Whitlock said. “It will hopefully help change some other young person’s trajectory in a positive light.”

At the joint funeral for the Hawks at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan, the coroner asked for prayers for his family and led those attending in a praise song. The next day, Jacob Christian Muse, now 22, was arrested and charged with murder.

In July, Muse was indicted on 16 charges, including three counts each of malice murder and felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The grand jury also charged Muse with armed robbery and three counts of possession of a gun during the commission of a felony. He remains in the Coweta jail.

Richard Hawk previously said he wouldn’t speak publicly about the case while it remains open. Wright-Whitlock said the family’s faith continues to light the way.

“While he and the rest of the family can’t talk about the trial, the entire family wants it known that while they could be angry, they chose to pray for the murderer’s redemption and salvation this week especially, with it being Easter week,” she said.

HOW TO HELP

To donate to the Luke Hawk scholarship fund, please visit to make a donation to the scholarship, see abac.edu/give. Under “Designation” choose “Other” and type in the Luke Hawk Scholarship.