Coroner who discovered his own slain relatives leans on faith, community

Investigators announced an arrest a week after the killings. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, had bought at least one gun at the shop and fired it on the range, Grantville police Chief Steve Whitlock said. Muse is charged with three counts of murder and remains in the Coweta jail, where he is being held without bond.

Richard Hawk said Monday he didn’t know Muse. Investigators have not discussed a possible motive.

The Hawk family plans to refrain from speaking publicly while the case remains open, and will continue to lean on their faith and their neighbors.

“It feels like your heart has imploded, just in pieces,” Hawk said. “And to see the love and support we’ve gotten, it takes one of those little pieces and puts it back in place.”

Caption Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp Caption Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

His parents were a close couple who thrived on their time with family, which included seven grandchildren. Luke was the only boy, and often worked alongside his grandparents, his father said.

Richard, his wife and children had previously lived next door to the gun range. As a small boy, Luke would use his small battery-operated riding toy to head over to see his grandparents, Hawk said. He has returned to work but the family hasn’t yet decided whether to reopen the business.

Luke loved the outdoors, whether it be hunting or fishing. He had planned to pursue an agriculture degree in the fall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, his father said. Luke was set to graduate later this month from East Coweta High School.

The Sunday before he died, the Hawks’ pastor had asked Luke to pray out loud in front of a group. Luke was nervous, but later told his dad he made it through.

“I just talked to God. It was easy,” Luke said. “I wish I’d been doing it longer.”