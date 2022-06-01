BreakingNews
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
ajc logo
X

81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty

A North Georgia deputy was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he raped a woman while on duty, the GBI said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
A North Georgia deputy was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed he raped a woman while on duty, the GBI said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

An 81-year-old North Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including rape, according to the GBI.

Walker County Deputy Jerry Glover is accused of having “sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform,” the GBI said in a news release.

The LaFayette Police Department asked the GBI to help investigate the allegation May 11. The state agency did not say what day the alleged rape took place, but said it happened last month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for comment and to verify Glover’s employment status.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different. 21h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
3h ago
Alpharetta school holds emotional vigil for family killed in boat crash
2h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
Chris Camp retiring as WSB radio news director after 28 years
4h ago
The Latest
2 sought in Sweet Auburn robbery, shooting that left man seriously injured
36m ago
4-vehicle injury wreck shuts down I-285 near Roswell Road for hours
1h ago
Man accused of impersonating 2 bank customers to steal $7K in Henry County
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top