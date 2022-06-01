81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty

An 81-year-old North Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including rape, according to the GBI.
Walker County Deputy Jerry Glover is accused of having “sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform,” the GBI said in a news release.
The LaFayette Police Department asked the GBI to help investigate the allegation May 11. The state agency did not say what day the alleged rape took place, but said it happened last month.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for comment and to verify Glover’s employment status.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
About the Author