8 police shootings in 8 days in Georgia

The woman was taken to a hospital, but her injury was not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

A day earlier, a chaotic scene unfolded in Middle Georgia. Laurens County deputies were called to a home in the Cedar Grove community, which is about an hour southeast of Warner Robins between Dublin and McRae-Helena.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m. Thursday about a domestic dispute involving a man identified as Curtis “CJ” Glen Purvis Jr., 31, the GBI said. What sparked the dispute was not disclosed. Officials said the victim was only an acquaintance of Purvis, and that he had already left the scene by the time a deputy arrived.

At some point, the victim’s father either joined the conversation with the deputy or was nearby when Purvis returned in a car, the GBI said.

Realizing he was about to hit another car and the victim’s father, a deputy shot at and hit Purvis’ car, the GBI said. That is when Purvis got out of the car, went back into the house and stabbed the victim before walking back outside with a knife, authorities said.

The deputy then opened fire, fatally striking Purvis, the GBI confirmed. It was not clear how Purvis was able to regain access to the home.

The victim and the father were taken to a hospital, officials said. Their conditions were not released.

Around the same time, police in Brookhaven opened fire on a home invasion suspect following a pursuit that ended in Chamblee. Albert Eugene Burns, 19, was taken to a hospital and described as critical but stable.

Before that, Warner Robins police shot and killed Mikhal Anthony Concepcion, 20, in an exchange of gunfire with officers Monday, officials said.

On Sunday, Israel Johnson, 23, was shot by DeKalb County police after he allegedly charged at officers while pointing a shotgun, authorities said. Also on Sunday, 26-year-old Marquavious Sims was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers at an Athens gas station, officials said.

On Aug. 9, Nathain Jenkins, 32, was fatally shot by Cobb County police while inside a Walgreens, the GBI said. And on Aug. 8, southwest Georgia sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Jamie Lynn Still, 45, the GBI confirmed. Sumter County deputies said Still fired at them first.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the GBI. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.