Armed man shot by DeKalb police after charging at officers, chief says

A man was shot by DeKalb County police Sunday morning after he allegedly charged at officers while holding a shotgun, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the area of Southland Point and Southland Ridge after getting reports of a man armed with a shotgun, who was threatening his own life, police Chief Mirtha Ramos said during a press conference. When officers arrived, they told the man several times to drop the weapon, but he refused, Ramos said.

“Instead, the male charged at the officers, leaving them no choice but to fire several times,” the chief said.