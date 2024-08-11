Armed man shot by DeKalb police after charging at officers, chief says

A man was shot by DeKalb County police Sunday morning after he allegedly charged at officers while holding a shotgun, authorities said.
DeKalb police were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the area of Southland Point and Southland Ridge after getting reports of a man armed with a shotgun, who was threatening his own life, police Chief Mirtha Ramos said during a press conference. When officers arrived, they told the man several times to drop the weapon, but he refused, Ramos said.
“Instead, the male charged at the officers, leaving them no choice but to fire several times,” the chief said.
According to authorities, the man was shot once and taken to the hospital, where he is said to be stable. His name was not released.
No officers were injured during the incident. The GBI is investigating the shooting, and residents are asked to stay clear of the area, police said.
It was the third officer-involved shooting in Georgia and the second in metro Atlanta since Friday, when a wanted suspect was shot and killed by Cobb police at a Walgreens on Cobb Parkway near Cumberland Boulevard.
Earlier on Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police at a gas station in Athens.
