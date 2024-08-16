BREAKING

Brookhaven burglary call leads to pursuit, shootout with police

Chamblee Dunwoody Road closed at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents comb through grass searching for evidence Friday morning after a burglary call led to a pursuit, crash and subsequent shootout with Brookhaven police the night before.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents comb through grass searching for evidence Friday morning after a burglary call led to a pursuit, crash and subsequent shootout with Brookhaven police the night before.
By
27 minutes ago

A burglary call in Brookhaven led to a pursuit that ended in a crash and subsequent shootout with police late Thursday night, according to officials.

The situation is unfolding on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, where the intersection remains closed Friday morning. A large police presence is at the scene, with several evidence markers strewn across the road, some of which are marking firearms.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents comb through grass searching for evidence Friday morning after a burglary call led to a pursuit, crash and subsequent shootout with Brookhaven police the night before.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Brookhaven officers we called to a home on Caldwell Road about a burglary that was actively happening at 11 p.m. Thursday. As police were on their way, a resident of the home got into a shootout with the suspects, officials said.

Police saw the suspects’ vehicle as it sped away and unsuccessfully tried to pull it over, authorities said. The suspects then crashed at the intersection where authorities are still investigating.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents comb through grass searching for evidence Friday morning after a burglary call led to a pursuit, crash and subsequent shootout with Brookhaven police the night before.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Soon after the crash, officials said at least one suspect was shot by police after exiting the vehicle with a gun, police said. That person, who has not been identified, is said to be critical but stable.

— This is a developing story. The AJC is at the scene working to learn more.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A burglary is reported at a Trump campaign office in Virginia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mechanicsville officials urge change after repeated shootings near park
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 teens among 5 shot during event at Mechanicsville park
The Latest
Placeholder Image

What happened in the Young Thug trial this week1h ago
Toddler dies after Gwinnett woman leaves fentanyl near car seat, police say
Georgia State Capitol evacuated due to phony email threat, police say
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Cleanups at Atlanta sites of past injustice advance with federal help
Georgia website to take over Affordable Care Act enrollment from healthcare.gov
How did memorabilia from Hank Aaron’s historic homer end up at auction? Or did it?