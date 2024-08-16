Brookhaven burglary call leads to pursuit, shootout with police

Officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Brookhaven officers we called to a home on Caldwell Road about a burglary that was actively happening at 11 p.m. Thursday. As police were on their way, a resident of the home got into a shootout with the suspects, officials said.

Police saw the suspects’ vehicle as it sped away and unsuccessfully tried to pull it over, authorities said. The suspects then crashed at the intersection where authorities are still investigating.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Soon after the crash, officials said at least one suspect was shot by police after exiting the vehicle with a gun, police said. That person, who has not been identified, is said to be critical but stable.

— This is a developing story. The AJC is at the scene working to learn more.