Brookhaven burglary call leads to pursuit, shootout with police

A burglary call in Brookhaven led to a pursuit that ended in a crash and subsequent shootout with police late Thursday night, according to officials.
The situation is unfolding on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, where the intersection remains closed Friday morning. A large police presence is at the scene, with several evidence markers strewn across the road, some of which are marking firearms.
Officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Brookhaven officers we called to a home on Caldwell Road about a burglary that was actively happening at 11 p.m. Thursday. As police were on their way, a resident of the home got into a shootout with the suspects, officials said.
Police saw the suspects’ vehicle as it sped away and unsuccessfully tried to pull it over, authorities said. The suspects then crashed at the intersection where authorities are still investigating.
Soon after the crash, officials said at least one suspect was shot by police after exiting the vehicle with a gun, police said. That person, who has not been identified, is said to be critical but stable.
— This is a developing story. The AJC is at the scene working to learn more.
