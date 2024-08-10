Crime & Public Safety

Wanted suspect fatally shot by police at Cobb Walgreens, officials say

The officer-involved shooting happened at a Walgreens in the 2600 block of Cobb Parkway.

Credit: Cobb County Police Department

By
46 minutes ago

A wanted suspect was shot and killed by police Friday evening at a Cobb County Walgreens, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the store in the 2600 block of Cobb Parkway. Police stated they located the suspect, whose name was not released, inside and tried to make contact.

An altercation ensued between police and the armed suspect, and the man was eventually shot, officials said. No other details were released on the encounter.

The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and pronounced dead.

ExploreWhat can be done to stop police shootings? We asked Georgia experts

The GBI was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting but has not released further information.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

