Wanted suspect fatally shot by police at Cobb Walgreens, officials say

A wanted suspect was shot and killed by police Friday evening at a Cobb County Walgreens, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the store in the 2600 block of Cobb Parkway. Police stated they located the suspect, whose name was not released, inside and tried to make contact.

An altercation ensued between police and the armed suspect, and the man was eventually shot, officials said. No other details were released on the encounter.