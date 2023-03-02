X
3rd arrest made in shooting at Perimeter Mall that injured 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A man who was initially labeled a victim in a shooting at Perimeter Mall in January has now been charged with multiple counts, becoming the third suspect arrested in connection with the incident, officials said.

Che’Suan Lacey, 20, of Stockbridge, was arrested at his home Wednesday by officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit, agency spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Lacey joins two other suspects in the DeKalb jail: Roykell Holder, 20, and Raymond Pierre, 21, who were both taken into custody on the day of the shooting.

It caused the mall to be evacuated around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said. Holder and Lacey got into an argument at a kiosk near the food court that escalated when both pulled guns, Cheek said. Both fired and shot one another, he said.

Dunwoody officers responded to the scene and found Lacey injured, according to Cheek. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where his condition was considered stable.

Investigators were able to get descriptions of Holder and Pierre, as well as their car, and share that information with neighboring law enforcement agencies, Cheek said. The two men were found at the Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments, a little more than seven miles from Perimeter Mall, and police discovered Holder was also injured.

Holder was placed into custody before he was also taken to Grady, according to Cheek. Pierre was booked into the DeKalb jail that day, and Holder was transferred from the hospital to the jail Jan. 7, jail records show.

Holder is facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct. Pierre was charged with being a party to aggravated battery and reckless conduct.

Dunwoody police continued their investigation and took out arrest warrants against Lacey nearly two months later. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a first offender, according to the DeKalb sheriff’s office.

All three men remain in the DeKalb jail without bond.

A fourth person who was involved was not injured and has not been identified. Cheek did not say if the fourth person is considered a person of interest or a bystander.

