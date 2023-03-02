3rd arrest made in shooting at Perimeter Mall that injured 2

Holder was placed into custody before he was also taken to Grady, according to Cheek. Pierre was booked into the DeKalb jail that day, and Holder was transferred from the hospital to the jail Jan. 7, jail records show.

Holder is facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct. Pierre was charged with being a party to aggravated battery and reckless conduct.

Dunwoody police continued their investigation and took out arrest warrants against Lacey nearly two months later. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a first offender, according to the DeKalb sheriff’s office.

All three men remain in the DeKalb jail without bond.

A fourth person who was involved was not injured and has not been identified. Cheek did not say if the fourth person is considered a person of interest or a bystander.