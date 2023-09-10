3 injured in drive-by shooting near SW Atlanta park, police say

Three people were shot, and several vehicles sustained damage Saturday evening after a gunman opened fire near a park in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

At about 5:20 p.m., Atlanta police responded to the drive-by shooting outside Windsor Super Market on Richardson Street near Rosa L. Burney Park. The area is located just north of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found two women and a man with gunshot wounds. The victims were alert and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.

Several vehicles nearby were also struck by bullets, police said.

According to investigators, a suspect in a dark colored sedan drove past the victims and opened fire. No information was provided on the gunman, and a motive is unclear at this time. As of Sunday morning, police said no arrests had been made.

“Investigators and officers continue to canvass the area, gather resources and collect evidence as the investigation continues,” police added.

