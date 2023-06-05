X

2nd suspect charged in Coweta double homicide; more arrests expected

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
Investigators ‘closing in on trigger man,’ officials say

A second man has been arrested in connection with a January double killing in Coweta County that investigators believe began as an armed robbery.

Demon McCrary, 37, was arrested last week on multiple charges, including murder, related to the fatal shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17, Coweta sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Marvin Bridges Jr., 55, and Kip Harris, 54, were both found shot in the head near the intersection of Deep South and Johnson roads. Bridges died near the scene after he suffered a heart attack as emergency medical personnel tried to load him onto a helicopter to be taken to the hospital. Harris died in the hospital days later.

McCrary joins Howard Dennis, 59, who was arrested early last month on similar charges. However, Nix indicated that the sheriff’s office expects at least one more arrest in the case.

“Investigators believe they are closing in on the trigger man in the double homicide,” Nix said.

Dennis and McCrary were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in addition to murder.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
