2nd suspect charged in Coweta double homicide; more arrests expected

A second man has been arrested in connection with a January double killing in Coweta County that investigators believe began as an armed robbery.

Demon McCrary, 37, was arrested last week on multiple charges, including murder, related to the fatal shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17, Coweta sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Marvin Bridges Jr., 55, and Kip Harris, 54, were both found shot in the head near the intersection of Deep South and Johnson roads. Bridges died near the scene after he suffered a heart attack as emergency medical personnel tried to load him onto a helicopter to be taken to the hospital. Harris died in the hospital days later.

McCrary joins Howard Dennis, 59, who was arrested early last month on similar charges. However, Nix indicated that the sheriff’s office expects at least one more arrest in the case.

“Investigators believe they are closing in on the trigger man in the double homicide,” Nix said.

Dennis and McCrary were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in addition to murder.

