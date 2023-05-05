1 arrested months after Coweta double homicide; additional suspects sought

One man was arrested Wednesday in the case of a January double killing in Coweta County, authorities said, but investigators are continuing the search for additional suspects.
Howard Glenn Dennis, 59, was taken into custody this week on charges related to the fatal shooting in Senoia, the Coweta sheriff’s office announced. They thanked members of the community who provided information that helped deputies locate and arrest Dennis, and added that investigators were still working to identify and locate more suspects. It is not clear how many others are being sought.
The shooting took place Jan. 17 near the intersection of Deep South and Johnson roads, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
Deputies called for a helicopter to transport the men to the hospital, but 55-year-old Marvin Bridges Jr. went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded onto the aircraft. He was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The second victim, 54-year-old Kip Harris, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he survived for several days before being pronounced dead Jan. 20.
The sheriff’s office has not shared any further information about the circumstances around the shooting.
“(This) case is still ongoing, and there are other suspects to identify,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is just the first step on the road to fully providing closure for not only the case, but the families as well.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stacy Beckom at 678-423-6699. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the reward money.
