1 arrested months after Coweta double homicide; additional suspects sought

Howard Glenn Dennis, 59, was taken into custody this week on charges related to the fatal shooting in Senoia, the Coweta sheriff’s office announced. They thanked members of the community who provided information that helped deputies locate and arrest Dennis, and added that investigators were still working to identify and locate more suspects. It is not clear how many others are being sought.

The shooting took place Jan. 17 near the intersection of Deep South and Johnson roads, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.