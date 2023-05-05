X

1 arrested months after Coweta double homicide; additional suspects sought

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

One man was arrested Wednesday in the case of a January double killing in Coweta County, authorities said, but investigators are continuing the search for additional suspects.

Howard Glenn Dennis, 59, was taken into custody this week on charges related to the fatal shooting in Senoia, the Coweta sheriff’s office announced. They thanked members of the community who provided information that helped deputies locate and arrest Dennis, and added that investigators were still working to identify and locate more suspects. It is not clear how many others are being sought.

Explore2nd man dies in Coweta County shooting, authorities say

The shooting took place Jan. 17 near the intersection of Deep South and Johnson roads, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Deputies called for a helicopter to transport the men to the hospital, but 55-year-old Marvin Bridges Jr. went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded onto the aircraft. He was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, 54-year-old Kip Harris, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he survived for several days before being pronounced dead Jan. 20.

The sheriff’s office has not shared any further information about the circumstances around the shooting.

“(This) case is still ongoing, and there are other suspects to identify,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is just the first step on the road to fully providing closure for not only the case, but the families as well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stacy Beckom at 678-423-6699. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive the reward money.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released2h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
10h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
22h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

YSL Case: Young Thug’s brother back in jail on gun charge
1h ago
Cops: College Park woman arrested after bragging about beating on Tybee Island
1h ago
GBI: Man on rampage shoots mom, grandma, McDonald’s manager, then himself
2h ago
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
6h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top