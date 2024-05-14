BreakingNews
8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
2nd MARTA shooting in less than a week injures 1

MARTA police investigate a shooting at the East Point station that sent one person to the hospital and resulted in two arrests, officials said.

Credit: John Spink

By
45 minutes ago

Two suspects were arrested after one person was injured in a shooting at MARTA’s East Point station Tuesday morning, the second incident of serious gun violence on the train system in less than a week.

Few other details were released, but the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said. No one involved in the shooting has been publicly identified, and officials did not provide additional information about the circumstances around the shooting.

MARTA operations were normal, but there was still a heavy police presence at the East Point station Tuesday morning.

Credit: John Spink

Photos from the scene showed at least 10 MARTA police vehicles outside the East Point station and sections of the bus depot roped off by yellow caution tape.

MARTA operations were running as usual Tuesday morning, Littles confirmed. MARTA police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

ExploreSuspect in fatal shooting aboard MARTA train remains on the run

Just a few days earlier, a man was fatally shot on an eastbound MARTA train between the Hamilton E. Holmes and Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center stations, police said. Jah-Malik Marcano, 23, was found suffering from a gunshot wound when his train arrived, authorities told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officers tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 10 MARTA police vehicles were parked outside the East Point station Tuesday.

Credit: John Spink

MARTA police distributed a photo of the shooting suspect to officers on patrol, officials said, but the photo has not been released to the public. Since 2018, there have been 11 homicides on MARTA property, the agency reported, with five of those recorded last year.

Earlier this year, MARTA’s Five Points station saw multiple serious stabbing incidents. On Jan. 8, a man was stabbed and beaten to death on the station’s northbound platform, police said. Marcus Harris, 42, died after he was stabbed in the neck seven times. The suspect, 46-year-old Jason Harris, was arrested and allegedly confessed to the killing, according to police. Officials have not said if the two men were related.

ExploreGBI identifies stabbing suspect shot by MARTA officer at Five Points

Later in January, 33-year-old George Birkley Jr., of Wisconsin, was shot and killed by a MARTA police officer who intervened after Birkley allegedly attacked two others with a knife at a bus shelter at the Five Points station, according to the GBI. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the officer suffered minor injuries.

