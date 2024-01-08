Man stabbed to death at Five Points MARTA station

MARTA police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at the Five Points station Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
MARTA police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at the Five Points station Monday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By
39 minutes ago

A man was stabbed to death at a downtown Atlanta MARTA station Monday morning, authorities said.

He was on the northbound platform of the Five Points station around 8 a.m. when he was attacked, MARTA officials confirmed.

One person is in custody, according to police. Neither the victim nor the suspect’s names have been released.

Rail service was temporarily disrupted as police investigated the scene, but normal service has since been restored.

No other details have been shared by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top