Man stabbed to death at Five Points MARTA station

A man was stabbed to death at a downtown Atlanta MARTA station Monday morning, authorities said.
He was on the northbound platform of the Five Points station around 8 a.m. when he was attacked, MARTA officials confirmed.
One person is in custody, according to police. Neither the victim nor the suspect’s names have been released.
Rail service was temporarily disrupted as police investigated the scene, but normal service has since been restored.
Update: Normal service at Five Point, Peachtree Center, and Civic Center.— MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) January 8, 2024
No other details have been shared by police.
