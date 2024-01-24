BREAKING | Man accused of stabbing MARTA officer, 2 others at Five Points

MARTA police shot a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly stabbed an officer and two others outside a downtown Atlanta station, authorities said.

An officer was at the Five Points station on Peachtree Street around 11 a.m. when he saw a man stab two people in the bus shelter area, police said. Soon after, authorities said the suspect charged at the officer, stabbing him in the hand.

“The officer fired his weapon twice, stopping the attack,” MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said.