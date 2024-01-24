BREAKING | Man accused of stabbing MARTA officer, 2 others at Five Points

MARTA police shot a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly stabbed an officer and two others outside a downtown Atlanta station, authorities said.
An officer was at the Five Points station on Peachtree Street around 11 a.m. when he saw a man stab two people in the bus shelter area, police said. Soon after, authorities said the suspect charged at the officer, stabbing him in the hand.
“The officer fired his weapon twice, stopping the attack,” MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said.
The suspect and stabbing victims were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable. Police said the officer received stiches in his hand. Their identities were not released.
It was the second stabbing attack at the station in recent weeks.
On Jan. 8, Jason Harris, 46, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Marcus Harris, 42, about seven times in the neck with a pocket knife on the northbound platform, an arrest warrant stated. Surveillance footage then allegedly showed the suspect stomping and kicking the victim several times in the head as he was lying on the ground, according to police. Marcus Harris died at the scene.
The GBI has been notified after Wednesday’s incident, officials said.
