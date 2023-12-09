$25K reward in fatal shooting of former Paulding high school soccer star

The GBI said the shooting stemmed from an altercation outside The Pier and that several patrons were in the area when it occurred. Multiple vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire.

The agency confirmed that “there was another intended victim,” and Long was not being targeted.

Explore Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia

Long was a fourth-year dental hygiene student at Valdosta State University, a spokesperson confirmed. She was completing her final clinical courses at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, just north of VSU.

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless loss of Brianna Long,” the university said in a statement. “The death of a student affects the entire VSU community, and every member of our Blazer Nation family sends the deepest expressions of sympathy to Brianna’s family and friends as they process this devastating loss.”

In 2020, while attending Paulding County High, she was selected as a regional winner for Positive Athlete Georgia in the girls soccer category. More than 6,000 student-athletes are nominated each year, according to the organization.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the GBI’s Thomasville office at 229-225-4090, the Lowndes sheriff’s office at 229-671-2985 or the Remerton Police Department at 229-247-2320. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.