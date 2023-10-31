Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia

A 21-year-old former Paulding County high school soccer star was killed by a stray bullet over the weekend while closing the South Georgia bar where she worked, according to authorities.

Brianna Long was a bartender at The Pier, a bar off Baytree Road in Remerton, a small city encircled by Valdosta. The venue was formerly known as Flip Flops.

According to the GBI, which is investigating the shooting, Long and other employees were closing the bar around 2 a.m. Sunday. About 30 minutes later, several people were still outside the bar when gunfire erupted as a result of “some type of altercation,” the GBI said.

Long was struck and rushed to South Georgia Medical Center, where she later died.

Multiple vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire.

The GBI has not said what sparked the altercation or if any suspects have been identified.

Long was a student at Valdosta State University, according to Channel 2 Action News. In 2020, while attending Paulding County High School, she was selected as a regional winner for Positive Athlete Georgia in the girls soccer category. Over 6,000 student-athletes are nominated each year, according to the organization.

The GBI asks anyone with information on the shooting to call the agency’s Thomasville office at 229-225-4090 or the Remerton Police Department at 229-247-2320. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

