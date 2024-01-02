2 teens charged in June shooting death at Gwinnett park; 1 remains at large

A teenager has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a man was shot at a Gwinnett County park and left for dead at a nearby fire station last year, authorities said.
Prince James, 19, remains on the loose Tuesday and faces murder charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey, who was struck by gunfire at Lenora Park on June 15 and dropped off at a fire station on Johnson Drive, about four miles away, police said.
“James is currently not in custody, and his whereabouts are unknown,” police said.
The other suspect, Anwar Brenard Singleton, 18, of Loganville, was booked into the Gwinnett jail Oct. 28. Both Singleton and James face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, according to police.
Officers responded to the fire station that night after Arnold-Causey showed up around 10:30 p.m. The driver left quickly after telling fire personnel he had been shot, police said. It’s not clear if James or Singleton were driving the car.
The shooting scene was established in the parking lot of the Lenora Church Road park.
“They located several shell casings throughout the area,” a police spokesperson told reporters at the time.
Singleton is being held without bond, according to online records. Anyone with information about James’ location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
