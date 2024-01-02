2 teens charged in June shooting death at Gwinnett park; 1 remains at large

A teenager has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a man was shot at a Gwinnett County park and left for dead at a nearby fire station last year, authorities said.

Prince James, 19, remains on the loose Tuesday and faces murder charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey, who was struck by gunfire at Lenora Park on June 15 and dropped off at a fire station on Johnson Drive, about four miles away, police said.

“James is currently not in custody, and his whereabouts are unknown,” police said.