Cops: Victim in deadly Gwinnett park shooting was dropped off at fire station

A man shot at a Gwinnett County park was dropped off at a fire station and left for dead Thursday night, according to authorities.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was treated by crews at the fire station on Johnson Drive and then rushed to a hospital, where he died. According to Gwinnett County police, investigators believe he was shot about four miles away at Lenora Park.

Officers responded to the fire station when the victim showed up shortly after 10:30 p.m. His driver left quickly after telling fire personnel he had been shot, police said. It is not clear who the driver was or how they were involved in the shooting.

The shooting scene was established in the parking lot of Lenora Park on Lenora Church Road, where a large section of the park was cordoned off overnight, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

“They located several shell casings throughout the area,” police spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle told reporters at the scene.

Valle said little is known about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.