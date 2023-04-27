2 men wanted in deadly Gwinnett gas station shooting arrested near Chicago

Two suspects were arrested in Illinois after allegedly killing a man during an argument at a gas station in Gwinnett County over the weekend, police said.
Keonte Anderson, 29, of Peachtree Corners, and Jonas Albright-Gillis, 28, of Doraville, face multiple charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Albright-Gillis faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
They are accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Marcus Bush of Covington at a Shell station at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial and Jimmy Carter boulevards in Peachtree Corners on Sunday afternoon. Gwinnett police said there was a dispute between the men at the gas pumps that escalated to gunfire. It was not clear what sparked the argument.
After the shooting, Anderson and Albright-Gillis left in an Audi SUV and traveled to Calumet, Illinois, a city just outside Chicago, according to authorities. Police there were notified, and the duo was pulled over and arrested. Police said they are the only two suspects at this time.
They are being held at the Cook County detention center in Illinois while awaiting extradition to Gwinnett.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News