2 men wanted in deadly Gwinnett gas station shooting arrested near Chicago

They are accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Marcus Bush of Covington at a Shell station at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial and Jimmy Carter boulevards in Peachtree Corners on Sunday afternoon. Gwinnett police said there was a dispute between the men at the gas pumps that escalated to gunfire. It was not clear what sparked the argument.

After the shooting, Anderson and Albright-Gillis left in an Audi SUV and traveled to Calumet, Illinois, a city just outside Chicago, according to authorities. Police there were notified, and the duo was pulled over and arrested. Police said they are the only two suspects at this time.