BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal gas station shooting near Norcross
BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal gas station shooting near Norcross

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station just outside Norcross on Sunday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County police.

Officers are still investigating the scene at the Shell station at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial and Jimmy Carter boulevards, police said. Details are limited at this time. Only one adult male victim has been confirmed.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

