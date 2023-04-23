BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal gas station shooting near Norcross

A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station just outside Norcross on Sunday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County police.
Officers are still investigating the scene at the Shell station at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial and Jimmy Carter boulevards, police said. Details are limited at this time. Only one adult male victim has been confirmed.
