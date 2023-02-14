2 men sentenced to prison for brawling with fellow inmate inside Gwinnett jail

Devin Davis, 29, was convicted Monday of one court of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and one count of battery, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

The other inmate, Zentavius Cobb, pleaded guilty last week to battery, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and possession of prohibited items by inmates. He was sentenced to three years in prison, the DA’s office said.