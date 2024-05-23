2 men found guilty in 2020 deadly home invasion in Gwinnett

“Bad deeds have consequences, and this verdict holds to that philosophy,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a news release. “These men must be held accountable for their decisions to attempt an armed robbery that ended with someone dying.”

The three men were arrested in February 2020, two weeks after Gwinnett police found Werts’ body at an apartment complex on Ashley Lakes Drive.

According to prosecutors, after Myart and Morales found out that Werts’ roommate occasionally sold marijuana and would have large amounts of the drug in the apartment, the two planned to rob him.

On the morning of the incident, as the roommate was packing a U-Haul truck, he encountered Myart and Morales before returning to his apartment. Soon after, the two “burst through the entrance” with handguns, according to the news release. Morales forced the roommate to the floor while Myart went through the apartment.

The roommate then heard gunfire come from the room where Werts was located.

A witness called police after seeing Morales and Myart speed away in a black car, the release said. Investigators identified the vehicle as belonging to Cobe Myart.