2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near downtown Augusta

At least two people are dead and three are injured after gunfire erupted near downtown Augusta on Saturday evening, authorities said.
Deputies responded around 6:35 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Sand Bar Ferry Road at East Boundary Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, they found five people in the area with gunshot wounds.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office confirmed two of the victims had died from their injuries.
They were identified as 30-year-old Keith Coates, of Valdosta, and 51-year-old Germayne Farrell, of Daytona Beach, Florida, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
A motive is unclear and no details were provided about possible suspects. The deadly incident, which is the latest mass shooting in Georgia this month, remains under investigation.
On May 3, gunfire at a Midtown Atlanta medical office left a mother dead and four other women injured.
And a day later in South Georgia, authorities were investigating an apparent triple-murder-suicide in which victims were found at three different locations, including a McDonald’s in Moultrie.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
