Crime & Public Safety

2 arrested on murder charges months after infant’s shooting in SW Atlanta

Child’s parents also injured in August shooting at troubled apartment complex
Charles Watson Jr. was 6 months old.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Charles Watson Jr. was 6 months old.
By
0 minutes ago

A second suspect was arrested Monday in connection with a targeted shooting in August at a troubled southwest Atlanta apartment complex that left a 6-month-old boy dead and his parents injured.

Deshown Woodward, 19, of Atlanta, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge, among other counts, this week, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He joins another suspect named in the warrants, Jariath McDowell, who was arrested March 30, online jail records show.

According to the warrants, Woodward and McDowell are accused of shooting into a car at the Hills at Greenbriar apartment complex on Campbellton Road on Aug. 30. Three people were shot, including 6-month-old Charles Watson Jr., who was in the car with his parents, the warrants said.

Explore6-month-old boy killed in targeted shooting at troubled Atlanta apartments

Charles Watson Sr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in “extreme critical condition,” the warrants said. Watson survived and was later able to identify Woodward as the shooter, according to the court documents.

The infant’s mother was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, but the child did not survive, the warrants said. Weeks after the shooting, the woman was able to identify Woodward as the suspect in a blind photo lineup, according to the police officer’s affidavit.

Though the warrants included few other details, they imply that at least one of the victims and one of the suspects knew each other.

After the shooting, police said they tracked the suspects’ car to a location in Stone Mountain near where Watson had previously given McDowell a ride to meet his girlfriend. In the incident’s immediate aftermath, police also said they believed the fatal shooting was related to another shooting at the same apartment complex three months prior.

Both McDowell and Woodward are facing one count of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the warrants said. They both remain in the Fulton jail without bond, according to online records.

The Hills at Greenbriar is among 275 complexes identified in the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. The complex, formerly known as The Life at Greenbriar, is located behind an Atlanta fire station and just north of Langford Parkway.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
UGA students grapple with suspensions after protest arrests

Credit: AP

United Methodists strike decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four new MARTA rail stations
The Latest

Credit: Caroline Silva

Owner of charred Jamaican restaurant working out of food truck, plans to rebuild
Man fatally shot during ‘heated argument’ in Cobb neighborhood, warrants say
Victim ID’d in fatal hit-and-run in Cobb; driver sought
Featured

Credit: AP

How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable
Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol